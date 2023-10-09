Dozens of cows invade quiet Wisconsin neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: A herd of cows got out of a dairy farm but they eventually came home. Cows escaped dairy farm (Inner_Vision/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The quiet of a Port Washington, Wisconsin neighborhood was hilariously -- and weirdly -- shattered when a herd of milk cows trotted through the well-tended yards after escaping from a nearby dairy farm.

The wild event drew the neighbors outside, one of whom shot a smartphone video and was heard shouting to a friend over the chorus of “moos,” WSAW reported. “You know, I was hungry! I was grilling out and I ran out of hamburger,” the man is heard shouting to a friend” on a video report WISN put together.

Dozens of cows turn up in Port Washington neighborhood https://t.co/8O0ALqgxST — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) October 6, 2023

The herd made a more dramatic entrance into the backyard of Nick Meyer, who was outside enjoying the afternoon when a few dozen cows came thundering over a hill.

“The cows came stampeding over the hill,” he said. “They were (really) moving. There’s a pretty good vertical drop there ... It was like the bulls in Pamplona or something,” Meyer said.

Danielle Santos, who had never worked with cows before, jumped in to try to help. The cows had a mind of their own and they were big enough to go where they wanted to, she said, WKYT reported.

“We would get the cows going one way and then all of a sudden they’d be like, ‘Oh, well, whatever, we want to go this way.” A few farm workers showed up and were able to get the cows going the right way -- toward home, WMTV said.

They got out because ... wait for it ... somebody left the barn door open.

But eventually, the cows came home. No cows were injured in the incident, the owner said.

While it might seem to be a Wisconsin cliche that people in “The Dairy State” would have to spend an afternoon shooing cows off their suburban lawns and then, well, conducting extensive cleanup operations or the sort of thing cows leave behind.

Santos agreed that it might be a cliche that cows would take over a Wisconsin neighborhood for a while.

“But it’s not that common,” She deadpanned.