Donald Trump says he’d ‘love to debate’ Meghan Markle

Trump says he would like to debate Meghan FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. )

Former President Donald Trump decided against participating in the first Republican primary debate but said Wednesday there is a debate he would be up for.

A debate with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’d love to debate her ... I disagree so much with what they’re (Meghan and Prince Harry) doing,” Trump told radio talk show Hugh Hewitt after Hewitt broached the idea of a fantasy debate during an interview.

The idea of a debate between the former president and the former actress was suggested by Hewitt who began the interview on what he called a “light subject,” the upcoming 50th anniversary of the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Hewitt said the match was watched by 90 million people and “The only thing I think that might draw an audience that even approaches that would be if you were to sit down with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”

Trump said he liked the idea of a debate and would love to bring up the way he felt Meghan disrespected Queen Elizabeth II.

“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen,” Trump said of Meghan. “I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman at 95. She was so sharp. She was a hundred percent. When you watch Biden, you say, this is a different planet. But they treated her with great disrespect, and I didn’t like it.”

He added, “I’d love to debate her. I’d love it.”

As for real debates, Trump indicated he would not show up for a Sept. 27 Republican primary debate to be held at the Ronald Reagan Library in California, and probably not for a debate set for October in Alabama.

“I would love to go to anything involved with Alabama,” Trump said, “but when you’re up 50 points ....”

Trump did say that when the time comes, he would participate in a debate with the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I’ll certainly do the debate against the Democrat, whoever that may be,” Trump said. “That, I feel you have an obligation to do.”