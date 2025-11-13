Dog shoots man in back

Close up photo of hunting shotgun and cartridges on dark grey background
Dog shoots owner FILE PHOTO: A man said he was shot in the back by his dog. (fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Pennsylvania man is recovering from a gunshot wound caused by his dog.

The odd shooting happened Nov. 11 in Shillington, Pennsylvania, WCAU reported.

The 53-year-old man, whose name was not released, said he was cleaning his shotgun and put it on the bed, WPVI reported.

He then sat down near the weapon.

That’s when his dog jumped up on the bed and caused the shotgun to go off.

Police found the man on the floor of his home and rendered aid until EMTs got to the scene, WCAU reported.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

