Dinner and a movie? Is Chick-fil-A expanding into streaming?

Will Chick-fil-A be the latest company to expand into entertainment?

Deadline was the first to report that the fast food chain has been working with several production companies to create family-friendly shows, including unscripted series.

It is also looking to license some content, Deadline said.

USA Today and the “Today” show and others have reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but have not received anything back.

Chick-fil-A has already served up a series of animated shorts called “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” “Today” reported. It also has its own games under the Pennycake brand, Variety reported.

The company is owned by the Cathy family whose managed trust owns Trilith Studios in Atlanta. Trilith works with Marvel and is where “WandaVision,” “Loki” and “Avengers Endgame” were filmed.

Chick-fil-A operates over 3,000 locations in 48 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.





