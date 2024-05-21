Deputy breaks window to rescue 1-year-old locked inside car

Toddler rescued: A deputy shatters a window to unlock a car that contained a 1-year-old girl who was locked in the vehicle. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office )

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 1-year-old girl was rescued after the child was locked inside a car in northeastern Florida on Monday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother called 911 at about 5:05 p.m. EDT from a parking lot and said the toddler was locked inside the vehicle.

A man and a woman told deputies that the child had been locked in the vehicle, which was not running, for between “eight to 10 minutes.”

The man told deputies that he had placed the child in the vehicle and went around to the other side of the car. He discovered that the door was locked and the keys were inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Due to the heat, the child appeared to be sweating and in distress, the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Christian Harrison received permission from the couple and shattered the rear-passenger window of the vehicle, which was the farthest from the child, the sheriff’s office said.

He then cleared the debris and unlocked the vehicle.

Despite the heat, the child was OK, although she was frightened.

“Thanks to the quick response of our deputies, this child was safely rescued, and a tragic incident was avoided,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Although this was an accident, I would like to take this time to remind parents of the dangers of leaving a child in a parked car at any time, especially if it is not running. Heatstroke can happen very quickly, even if it does not seem that hot outside.

“Remember, if it has a heartbeat, do not leave them in your car.”

