FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement in Washington state saved the day when a man drove off with a bag of money on the roof of his car.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Deputies in Washington state saved the day when thousands of dollars were scattered across a road in Pierce County.

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A driver had placed a backpack containing a few thousand dollars in cash on the roof of their car and drove off without grabbing it, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Several deputies and members of the Washington State Patrol worked on Nov. 23 in Puyallup, Washington, to pick up more than $7,000 in cash scattered along the roadway.

They were able to find the owner and got the money back to them.

He told deputies that he had picked up the money from work and was going to deliver it to another business when he left it on the roof of his car.

The sheriff’s office said, “Thankfully, this story had a happy ending, and serves as a reminder to double-check the roof of your vehicle before hitting the road. You never know what you might leave behind!”

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