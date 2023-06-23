Denver shooting: Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting that injured 10 Police say they arrested a third suspect Friday who was allegedly involved in a shooting in Denver, Colorado earlier in the month that left nearly a dozen injured. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DENVER — Police say they arrested a third suspect Friday who was allegedly involved in a shooting in Denver, Colorado earlier in the month that left nearly a dozen injured.

On Friday, Denver Police Department said in a news release that a third suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting on June 13. He was identified by police as Kenneth Blakely. He is being held for attempted first-degree murder.

The other two suspects were identified by police as Ricardo Vazquez and Raoul Jones. Vazquez was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The shooting happened on June 13 around 12:30 a.m. near the 2000 block of Market Street, according to KCNC. 10 people sustained gunshot injuries and that included one of the suspects.

The shooting came hours after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship, the first in the team’s history.

Preliminary information found that there was some kind of interaction that led up to the shooting, the news outlet reported. Two were taken into custody on the day of the shooting. One of the two suspects was injured in the shooting.

The Associated Press reported that police said that the shooting was likely a drug deal gone wrong.

Police say the Denver District Attorney’s Office will make a final determination on the charges for all three of the suspects.

All other victims are expected to survive, the AP reported.





RELEASE: #Denver Police Arrest Suspect in 20th and Market Shooting pic.twitter.com/851e2YAD7B — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 23, 2023







