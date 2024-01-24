Delta flight from Atlanta loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff

Delta Air Lines: File photo. A Delta Air Lines aircraft lost a nose tire during takeoff on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines aircraft lost a nose tire while taxiing to prepare for takeoff at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Delta Flight 982, which was preparing to depart Atlanta for Bogota, Colombia, lost a nose wheel from the gear of the Boeing 757 aircraft at about 11:15 a.m. EST, WSB-TV reported.

According to an incident report, the nose wheel “came off and rolled down the hill.”

The 91 passengers and their bags were removed from the aircraft and transferred to the gate and busses, according to WSB. They then continued traveling on a replacement aircraft, the television station reported.

The replacement flight took off more than five hours late, according to FlightAware.com, a flight-tracking website.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta officials said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, according to WSB.

