ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: A Delta employee helps as travelers go through the check-in process at Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport following a ground stop on November 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Delta flights traveling to and from Atlanta were delayed today due to a computer issue, though by 1:30 pm EST the FAA has lifted its ground stop and ground delay for Atlanta. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

All Delta Flights Traveling To And From Atlanta Delayed Due To Computer Issue

ATLANTA — As travelers embarked on their Thanksgiving plans, a system that calculates flight weight and balances went down, leaving crews to do the math manually.

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Delta apologized to customers affected by Sunday’s travel delays, WSB reported.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” the company said in a statement, according to ABC News.

There were 5,000 Delta and Delta Connection flights scheduled for Sunday. The times said 1,654 were delayed. About 70% of delays were due to the issue, The New York Times reported.

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Most of those that were delayed were in Atlanta.

One woman was flying from Atlanta to Boston. Yvonne Lloyd was delayed for almost nine hours, but in the end, her flight was canceled.

“It’s just very frustrating to spend the whole day here, and all day long, they kept delaying the flights, delaying the flights,” Lloyd told WSB. “They told us once we got on the plane, we were getting ready to leave in about five minutes, and then they came back and told us that the system still isn’t up and running.”

The airline said it would rebook customers to the next best itinerary and provide meals and hotel rooms as needed.

Delta said those whose flights were canceled and those who decided not to travel would be given refunds.

The company said in a statement that “Cancellations, as always, are a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.”

The Times noted that Delta’s issues came a week after a nationwide groundstop and a separate technology issue with United Airlines.

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