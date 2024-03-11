David Harris, first Black commercial pilot for major airline, dead at 89

David Harris: The first Black to fly a commercial airline has died, American Airlines announced on March 9. He was 89. (American Airlines)

David Harris, the first Black pilot to fly a commercial plane for a major airline, has died, American Airlines said on Saturday. He was 89.

>> Read more trending news

The airline did not release a cause of death or where Harris died, WFAA-TV reported.

Harris was also the first Black man to achieve the rank of pilot captain, according to the television station.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Capt. David E. Harris, a trailblazer in aviation who became the first Black commercial airline pilot when he was hired by American Airlines in 1964,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. “Capt. Harris opened the doors and inspired countless Black pilots to pursue their dreams to fly. We will honor his legacy by ensuring we continue to create access and opportunities for careers in aviation for those who otherwise might not know it’s possible.

“On behalf of all of us at American, our thoughts are with Capt. Harris’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Harris was born on Dec. 22, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, KXAS-TV reported. He earned a degree in education from Ohio State University in 1957 and an Air Force commission, according to the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.

Harris was denied entry to the advanced Air Force ROTC two times while attending Ohio State, WFAA reported. He was eventually admitted and earned the rank of cadet colonel, according to the television station.

Harris enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 and served at bases in Florida, New York and Texas, according to KXAS. He flew B-17 and B-52 bomber jets for the Strategic Air Command and was promoted to captain.

Harris broke the color barrier for commercial plane pilots when he was hired by American Airlines in 1964, WFAA reported.

“It’s the greatest job in the world. I flew and flew and flew and was ready to fly more in my life,” Harris once said.

“He was a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress, reminding us all of the importance of breaking down barriers and forging a path towards a more inclusive future,” the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals wrote on its website. We are honored to stand on his shoulders.”

“Reaching back and helping others to succeed, that’s what I’d like for my legacy to be,” Harris said.

© Cox Media Group