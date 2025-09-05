Darth Vader’s lightsaber sells for record $3.654M

The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi", is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

One of the most recognizable props in movie history has sold for a record $3.654 million.

The lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” sold on Thursday, well above the pre-auction estimate of between $1 million and $3 million, The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times reported.

When the gavel came down, the winning bid was recorded at $2,900,000, but the final was $3,654,000 once the buyer’s premium, paid to the auction house, was tacked on.

It is the highest price ever paid for a piece of “Star Wars” movie history.

The previous record was an X-Wing Fighter model that sold for $2.3 million, TMZ reported.

The lightsaber was the primary dueling saber, which was screen-matched, and used both by David Prowse and his stunt double Bob Anderson, according to THR.

According to the saber’s description by Propstore Auction, "Constructed from a Micro Precision Products (M.P.P.) Microflash - an English camera flash bulb attachment manufactured in the 1950s - this piece was expertly modified by the production team into a lightsaber. The flash’s front name plaque was removed, but the black shroud, center band, and clamp were retained and integrated into the final design. Additional custom elements were added, including plastic “T-track” grips, magnification bubbles (sourced from a period digital calculator and inserted into the clamp), a D-ring to allow the lightsaber to hang from Vader’s belt, and decorative wiring."

It wasn’t the only “Star Wars” prop to be sold this week. The prop dueling lightsaber used by Hayden Christensen in the prequels sold for $126,000 with the buyer’s premium, or twice of the pre-sale estimate.

Other pieces of movie history sold in the auction included:

0 of 11 Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A screen-matched light-up hero close-up "Neuralyzer" (estimated sale price of $75,000-150,000) from the film "Men in Black" is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The Neuralyzer is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi", is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. Darth Vader's 'Hero Dueling Lightsaber,' featured in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi,' (estimated sale price of $1,000,000-$3,000,000) is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt from 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The belt and bullwhip (estimated sale price of $250,000-500,000) used by the character Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and Last Crusade" is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The bullwhip is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The belt and bullwhip (estimated sale price of $250,000-500,000) used by the character Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and Last Crusade" is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The bullwhip is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi", is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. Darth Vader's 'Hero Dueling Lightsaber,' featured in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi,' (estimated sale price of $1,000,000-$3,000,000) is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt from 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A futuristic rifle (estimated sale price of $20,000-40,000) and screen-matched costume ($20,000-40,000) from the film "Barbarella" are displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The bullwhip is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi", is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. Darth Vader's 'Hero Dueling Lightsaber,' featured in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi,' (estimated sale price of $1,000,000-$3,000,000) is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt from 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings' (estimated sale price of $40,000-80,000) is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The helmet is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and the belt and bullwhip used by the character Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and Last Crusade". (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A shark tooth clapperboard with unique biting action from the film "Jaws" (1975), is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The clapperboard (estimated sale price of $40,000-$80,000) is one of a small amount produced and is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt from 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' and Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings.' (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images) Propstore auction LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Sauron's Helmet from, 'The Lord of the Rings' (estimated sale price of $40,000-80,000) is displayed at a photocall ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on August 06, 2025 in London, England. The helmet is among several iconic film memorabilia that will be going to auction in Los Angeles in September, alongside the screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi",' and the belt and bullwhip used by the character Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and Last Crusade". (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group