Daniel Ellsberg FILE PHOTO: Daniel Ellsberg attends the L.A. Press Club's Veritas Awards on February 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Ellsberg, the man who leaked the Pentagon Papers, died at the age of 92. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press, Daniel Ellsberg, has died, family members confirmed on Friday. He was 92.

In a statement obtained by The Washington Post, Ellsberg’s family confirmed his death. It came months after he told friends and supporters in a March 1 email that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and that he had declined chemotherapy, according to the newspaper.

