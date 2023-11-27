Cyber Monday 2023: Here are a few deals from Amazon, Macy’s, Best Buy and Walmart

It’s Cyber Monday and retailers are putting forth some of the best deals of the season.
Deals can be found on everything from TVs to tech items to mattresses and clothing, and Monday is just the start of what has become “Cyber Week.”
Here are a few of the best Cyber Monday deals available now.
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air laptop - $750 at Amazon
- Henckels 15-piece knife set - $130 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $190 at Amazon
- Vizio 50-inch LED smart TV - $248 at Walmart
- Breo iPalm520Pro heat compression hand massager - $40 at Walmart
- Lauren Ralph Lauren women’s fleece pajamas set- $42 at Macy’s
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $100 at Amazon
- Powerbeats Pro True wireless Bluetooth earphones - $150 at Target
- Insignia 24-inch smart HD 720p Fire TV - $65 at Amazon
- Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box - $29.99 at Belk
- KitchenAid Classic series 4.5-quart 10-speed white stand mixer - $239 at Lowes
- Segway - Ninebot C2 Pro Kid electric scooter - $199.99 at Best Buy
- Garmin - Venu 3 GPS smartwatch 45 mm fiber-reinforced polymer - $399.99 at Best Buy
- Women’s Under Armour Rival fleece top - $39.99 at Kohl’s
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5 & Xbox) - $65 at Target
- Brooklinen all-season down comforter (full/queen) - $284 at Brooklinen
- Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven — $208 at Bespoke Post
- Away luggage has 20% off many items
- Wayfair has up to 65% off furniture
- Various beauty brands are up to 50% off at Ulta
- Nectar is offering up to 40% on your first mattress
- Get up to 50% of soundbars, headphones and speakers at Bose
- Get 40% or more on furniture and up to 70% savings on clearance items at Serena & Lily
- Use code CYBER and get 60% off select items and 50% off everything else at Madewell