Customs officers seize narcotics worth more than $1M

Cocaine seized: Customs agents seized 34 packages that allegedly contained 78 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Customs officials at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas seized narcotics estimated at more than $1,000,000 in street value on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge that connects the cities of Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, referred a 2009 Audi TT coming from Mexico to a secondary inspection.

After “non-intrusive” inspections and an inspection by K-9 units, officers discovered 34 packages concealed in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

According to the news release, the packages allegedly contained 78 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1,042,034, according to the CBP news release.

Agents seized the cocaine and the vehicle. The case is being investigated by special agents of Homeland Security Investigations.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” Pete Beattie, the acting director for the Eagle Pass Port of Entry said in a statement. “This significant seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”