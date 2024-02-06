Crew member dies after falling on set of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ TV series

Crew member dies: The crew member was working on the set of Marvel Studios’ "Wonder Man," but the series was not filming at the time. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images )

LOS ANGELES — A crew member working on the set of a Marvel television series in Los Angeles died after falling from the rafters on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The 50-year-old rigger was working on the set of Marvel Studios’ “Wonder Man,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers received a call that the crew member at Radford Studio Center had fallen from a catwalk onto a stage, according to the newspaper.

“Wonder Man” was not filming at the time of the incident, People reported. It is set to begin production next month after the studio had to delay shooting due to the actors’ and writers’ guild strikes, Deadline reported.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

The name of the crew member has not been released.

“Wonder Man” will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a munitions heir who develops superpowers and antagonizes the Avengers superhero squad, Deadline reported.

The show is based on Stan Lee’s comics and was created by Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton for Marvel Studios, the Times reported.

A premiere date for “Wonder Man” has not been announced, but it will debut on Disney+, according to Variety.

