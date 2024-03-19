Creditors seek to force Rudy Giuliani to sell his Florida condo to pay debts

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media where Republican candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to host a campaign event on Jan. 21, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, File)

Creditors have asked a judge to get attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to sell his Florida condominium to pay his debts after he filed for bankruptcy late last year, according to court records and WSB-TV.

>> Read more trending news

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December after a jury ordered him to pay $148 million for spreading conspiracy theories about former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss after the 2020 presidential election.

In a filing obtained by WSB, Giuliani’s creditors asked a judge to compel Giuliani to sell his Florida condo. They noted that Giuliani has emphasized several times that he has limited assets available, quoting his attorney as saying, “there’s no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Heath Berger, who is representing Giuliani in his bankruptcy litigation, told CNBC that Giuliani’s income comes mostly from Social Security payments and money from his Individual Retirement Account. He called the filing “extremely premature,” saying, “The case is still in its infancy.”

Giuliani’s creditors described his Florida condo as a “multimillion-dollar” luxury residence in Palm Beach and said it costs the former mayor “tens of thousands of dollars” in maintenance fees each month. Citing information from Giuliani, they said the condo is worth $3.5 million.

Giuliani’s apartment in New York City, which is in a “pre-war co-op building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” is worth $5.6 million, creditors said. They added that Giuliani has indicated that he plans to sell that apartment “in the near term.”

Berger told CNBC that Giuliani plans to sell the New York City apartment and move to his Florida residence full-time.

“The Manhattan property is more expensive to maintain,” Berger said. “It’s worth more so there’ll be a greater distribution to creditors from the sale of that property.”

In their court filing, creditors also shared concerns over the fact that Giuliani does not have homeowner’s insurance on the condo or his apartment in New York City and asked a judge to force him to obtain a policy.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy one day after a judge allowed Freeman and Moss to immediately seek payment from Giuliani. The pair had sued him for defamation and won the $148 million judgment following a three-day jury trial.

Giuliani earlier admitted to falsely accusing Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud while trying to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 presidential election loss to President Joe Biden.

He faces charges in Georgia alongside more than a dozen others -- including Trump -- on suspicion of conspiring to keep Trump in power after he lost the election.





© 2024 Cox Media Group