Couple wins $1M scratch-off weeks before arrival of new baby

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A couple in Jacksonville Beach, Florida is celebrating winning the lottery twice - winning $1 million in a lottery scratch-off game and having a healthy baby boy.

Florida Lottery said that John Stanhill claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. He chose to have his winnings in a one-time payment of $640,000 after taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at the Duval Exxon gas station at 1403 3rd St. N. in Jacksonville Beach, according to WJAX. Duval Exxon received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“We won the lottery -- and then we won the lottery again with our beautiful, healthy baby boy! All in three weeks’ time,” said Stanhill’s wife, Victoria Oakley, according to the news outlet.

The ticket was purchased about three weeks before their baby was due.

“Our lottery win has been such a huge relief for us. We’ve been able to fully focus on being new parents by putting our financial worries at ease,” the couple said, according to lottery officials.

The couple is planning to start a college fund for their baby and pay off some of their student loans, WJAX reported.

The overall odds of winning the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game are 1-in-4.23, according to lottery officials.





