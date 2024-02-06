Country music star Toby Keith dies after battle with stomach cancer

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer-songwriter Toby Keith, known for No. 1 country hits like “Who’s Your Daddy?” and “Made in America,” died on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

He was 62.

His death was announced on his website, which said the country star passed “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.


