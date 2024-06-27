Country music legend Willie Nelson cancels another concert date

Willie Nelson: The iconic country singer missed another concert date on Wednesday. (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music legend Willie Nelson canceled another concert appearance on Wednesday, skipping a planned performance in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Nelson, 91, had already missed three concert dates last week, including the opening night of the Outlaw Music Festival in Alpharetta, Georgia, on June 21. The 12-time Grammy Award winner also skipped dates the following two nights in North Carolina -- Charlotte on June 22 and Raleigh on June 23.

“Willie Nelson will not be performing at tonight’s show in Virginia Beach,” a statement posted on Nelson’s social media sites said Wednesday. “We expect Willie to return to the tour shortly.”

Other acts on the tour include Bob Dylan, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, bluegrass-country singer-fiddler Alison Krauss and singer Celisse. They all were scheduled to perform in Virginia Beach.

The tour’s next scheduled stop is Friday in Syracuse, New York, according to Nelson’s website.

Nelson has had 25 singles and 18 albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November and was enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993.

The Outlaw Music Festival tour coincides with Nelson’s annual 4th of July picnic, according to Rolling Stone. Dylan and Maren Morris are expected to perform in the show, which will be held in Philadelphia.

The 25-show tour ends Sept. 17 in Darien Center, New York.

