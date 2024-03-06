Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy shirt from ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sells for $25K LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: The infamous wet shirt as worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice on display at the "Lights Camera Auction" photocall at Kerry Taylor Auctions on February 27, 2024 in London, England. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The white button-down shirt that Colin Firth wore in “Pride and Prejudice” in 1995 has sold for thousands of dollars at an auction.

The shirt was worn by Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 television adaption of “Pride and Prejudice,” The Associated Press reported. It was based on Jane Austen’s book, the BBC reported.

The shirt was accompanied by boots, moleskin breeches and a velvet waistcoat, the AP reported.

Kerry Taylor Auctions estimated the shirt to be worth up to $12,700 at the auction that took place on Tuesday but it ended up selling for $25,000, CNN reported.

“The costumes range in style from fantasy Renaissance creations to more wearable 20th-century silhouettes and will appeal to serious Hollywood and TV period drama costume collectors, or those who just like to dress up! Cosprop is renowned the world over for its historically accurate and detailed costumes. For nearly 60 years, John Bright has brought characters and moments in time vividly to life on stage and screen helping to realize the creative visions of generations of award-winning costume designers. He is equally revered and respected by actors grateful for the fine costumes provided to assist them create their characters,” the Kerry Taylor Auctions said.

Firth’s shirt was one of over 60 costumes from television and movies that were sold, the BCC reported. All of the proceeds are expected to go to charity.

Other outfits included ones worn by Margo Robbie, Johnny Depp and Madonna, according to the BBC.

More information about the times sold at the auction can be found on the Kerry Taylor Auctions’ website.

