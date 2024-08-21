Coco Gauff honored with Wheaties box

Coco Gauff Coco Gauff is the next sports superstar to grace the front of a Wheaties box. (General Mills)

Coco Gauff has reached the pinnacle of the sports world. She will be on a Wheaties box.

The 20-year-old tennis champion will be following in the footsteps of tennis icon Billie Jean King.

Last year, Gauff became the youngest American to win the US Open Tennis Championships since Serena Williams, General Mills said. Gauff also holds seven Women’s Tennis Association singles titles and is the No. 2 ranked women’s singles player in the world.

This isn’t the first off-the-court honor for the tennis sensation. She also was the only athlete and the youngest member of Time’s Women of the Year list this year.

“A fighter and champion on and off the court, Gauff is known for her activism, using her voice to fight social and racial inequalities and working to make tennis more accessible for children in underprivileged areas,” General Mills said.

King passed the Wheaties box torch to Gauff during a US Open Fan Week event on Tuesday.

“It is an honor to be on the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title onto me,” Gauff said. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big.”

Gauff’s Wheaties box will be on store shelves this month, retailing $6.19.









