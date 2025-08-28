Claire’s to close more than 290 stores nationwide

FILE PHOTO: More than 290 Claire's and Icing locations are closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The tweens and teens accessories store Claire’s is planning to close hundreds of stores across the country after filing for bankruptcy.

The company disclosed in a court filing on Aug. 25 that it will close a total of 235 Claire’s locations and another 56 Icing locations, USA Today reported.

The filing said the company had 785 Claire’s and 45 Icing locations that are not expected to close.

The company said days after it filed for bankruptcy earlier this month that it would have to close more than 1,100 locations if a buyer was not found. On Aug. 20, it announced the North American businesses were sold to private equity firm Ames Watson for $104 million.

A specific date for the store closings was not announced, but it is expected to be on a rolling basis, Fast Company reported.

Ames Watson said it intends to keep the chain in business, but with a smaller number of locations.

The four states with the most store closures are California with 25, New York with 18, Illinois with 16 and Pennsylvania, also with 16.

It was the second time that Claire’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Fast Company reported.

