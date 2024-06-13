Chris Brown gets stuck midair during concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Chris Brown attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Chris Brown attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWARK, N.J. — Singer Chris Brown was suspended in the air during a song following a technical malfunction.

Read more trending news

Brown was performing his song “Under the Influence” when his wires malfunctioned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The incident happened during a concert Tuesday evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Concert crews brought a ladder out to unhook Brown and get him off the wires safely, according to Billboard.

Brown however didn’t let the technical issues get in the way. He performed the entire song, Billboard reported. Brown was still very frustrated by the circumstances.

At the end of his show, Brown told the audience that he was upset about what happened but he made light of it the best he could, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The technical issue came about a week after Brown started his tour on June 5 in Detroit, Michigan, according to KTLA.

Image 1 of 23

Chris Brown Singer Chris Brown poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!