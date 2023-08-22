Children trapped in Pakistan gondola dangling 900 feet in the air after cable snaps

Pakistan gondola accident TOPSHOT - People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) (-/AFP via Getty Images)

An “extremely risky” helicopter rescue is being attempted in Pakistan after a cable carrying a gondola snapped, leaving six children and two teachers dangling 900 feet above a ravine, officials said on Tuesday.

The children, who use the gondola to go back and forth to school, have been stranded since 7 a.m. local time, 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. The gondola is dangling by a single cable about halfway over the ravine, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

One of the people stuck in the cable car has been speaking to a television channel in Pakistan by phone, the BBC reported.

“For God’s sake help us,” the man, named Gulfraz, told Geo News. He confirmed eight people were on board. One of the students had fallen unconscious in the past three hours, he said,

“All efforts are being made by the Pakistan army to rescue the stranded people in the lift,” Pakistan officials said in a statement, according to the BBC.

The children live in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 125 miles north of Islamabad, officials said.

Two army helicopters were sent into the area to try to rescue the children and adults after it was determined the cable could not be repaired.

The children are between the ages of 10 and 15, according to CNN.

