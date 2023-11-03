Celine Dion, battling neurological condition, makes rare public appearance at Las Vegas hockey game

Celine Dion LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Celine Dion attends All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul at The Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for NARAS) (Getty Images/Randy Shropshire/Getty Images/Randy Shropshire)

LAS VEGAS — Singer Celine Dion made a rare public appearance on Monday at an NHL game in Las Vegas.

Dion, 55, and her sons enjoyed a game between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to People Magazine. Dion greeted her fellow Canadians in the locker room.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was reportedly spotted shaking players’ hands and posing for pictures with her son, René-Charles, 22, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, 13, according to People Magazine.

The hockey game was Dion’s first public appearance in over three years, CNN reported. Last year, she postponed multiple tour dates after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season,” Dion said in an Instagram post.

The team also shared a video of them meeting Dion on it’s Instagram page Tuesday, according to Billboard. The caption read, “When Quebec emblems meet in Las Vegas…”

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says that Stiff-Person Syndrome is “a progressive disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord,” according to Variety. Symptoms include rigidity or spasms. This can affect the entire body, muscle enlargement and could make walking or moving difficult. There is reportedly no cure.

“We’re crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness,” Claudette Dion said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dion revealed she was diagnosed with the disorder in December 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said in a video posted on Instagram last winter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

