Celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s cause of death released

FILE PHOTO: Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City. Her cause of death has been released. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Officials have released the cause of death for celebrity chef Anne Burrell.

The New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” The New York Times reported.

The newspaper explained that there was an interaction between alcohol, amphetamine, diphenhydramine and cetirizine. The last two medications are over-the-counter antihistamines sold under the names of Benadryl and Zyrtec.

The office ruled her death a suicide, the Times reported.

Burrell was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills,” on June 17, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CNN reported. They had been investigating her death as a suicide, the Times reported.

She was 55 years old.

Burrell was remembered at the time of her death by Food Network, with a spokesperson saying, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” CNN reported.

The chef appeared on such shows as “Worst Cooks in America,” “Iron Chef America,” “Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

On her Food Network page, she was described as "With her signature spiky hair and bold personality, Anne has made quite the name for herself in the culinary world as a simple, straightforward chef with great cooking techniques."

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2024 Cox Media Group