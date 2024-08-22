Cause of death released for stuntman Tony McFarr

Stuntman's death FILE PHOTO: A medical examiner has released the cause of death for stuntman Tony McFarr. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe)

The stuntman who was the double for Chris Pratt in “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ died in May, but the medical examiner just released the actor’s cause of death.

Tony McFarr, 37, was found dead in his home near Orlando, Florida, on May 13.

The Orange County Medical Examiner said McFarr died of probable cardiac dysrhythmia due to mitral valve insufficiency. There were also contributing factors including alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD.) The medical examiner ruled McFarr’s death an accident, Deadline reported.

TMZ said the autopsy indicated he had a history of binge drinking.

McFarr got his start as a stunt double on “Bones” in 2011. He went on to do stunts in “Rock of Ages,” “Teen Wolf” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.”

He also was Pratt’s double in “Jurassic World” in 2015 and they became friends after that with McFarr being the standing for the Marvel actor in the other “Jurassic World” films.

US Weekly said he also did stunts for Brendan Fraser and Jon Hamm.

McFarr also had several acting roles himself on “One Tree Hill,” “Burn Notice” and “Army Wives,” according to his IMDB profile.

