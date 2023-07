Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for his first Wimbledon title, second Grand Slam trophy LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning Championship Point during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

LONDON — No. 1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic Sunday at Wimbledon after five sets, according to The Associated Press.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, according to the AP. He won his first championship Wimbledon title as well as his second Grand Slam trophy.