Carl Weathers: Sylvester Stallone honors ‘Rocky’ co-star -- ‘Apollo, keep punching’

Rocky and Apollo: "Rocky" stars Sylvester Stallone, left, and Carl Weathers at the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2016. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Sylvester Stallone paid an emotional tribute to the late Carl Weathers on Friday, calling the death of his “Rocky” co-star “a horrible loss.”

Weathers, 76, died on Thursday of natural causes. He starred as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” films and also appeared in “The Mandalorian,” “Predator” and “Happy Gilmore.”

Stallone, 77, a three-time Academy Award nominee -- including two for the original “Rocky” movie in 1976 -- posted a video on his personal Instagram account on Friday, Variety reported. He was standing in front of a painting depicting their iconic characters, Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed, facing off in the boxing ring.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success -- everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos,” Stallone said in his video. “Because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.

“I never could’ve accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him.”

Weathers starred in the first four “Rocky” films as Apollo Creed, but the character died in the 1985 film “Rocky IV,” Variety reported.

Weathers’ legacy in the “Rocky” franchise was extended in the 2015 film “Creed,” which starred Michael B. Jordan as Creed’s son, Adonis Johnson, according to IMDb.com.

Stallone struggled with his emotions as he talked about his friend.

“He was absolutely brilliant -- his voice, his size, his presence, his athletic ability, but, most importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,” Stallone said in his video. “He was magic. I was so fortunate to be part of his life. Apollo, keep punching.”

