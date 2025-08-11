Carjackers take big rig, lead police on chase through Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: A pair of alleged carjackers led law enforcement on a chase through the streets of Los Angeles, at one point stealing a tanker truck.

LOS ANGELES — For a city known for stunt drivers speeding through the streets, a high-speed chase may have looked like it was being shot for a movie.

But the chase through the streets of Los Angeles was anything but fiction.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two armed people who carjacked several vehicles on Aug. 10, including a big rig, KABC reported.

The chase was broadcast live, KTTV reported.

The pair allegedly carjacked a pickup truck. When the driver of the pickup followed them in another vehicle, one of the suspects shot at him, KNBC reported. No one was hurt, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

That’s when the police pursuit began, with at least one of the alleged carjackers firing at officers after they drove in the wrong direction on the freeway.

At one point, the driver of the pickup got out of that truck and jumped into the cab of a tanker truck.

Police then chased the tanker truck on the 5 Freeway, KTTV reported. KABC reported it was not hauling a hazardous load, instead possibly a milk truck.

After about a 30-minute freeway chase changed location with the driver taking the tanker off the highway and right into downtown Los Angeles’ surface streets.

It slowed as the chase went around high-rise buildings. Eventually, the tanker truck’s driver took the rig back on the 10 Freeway, going the wrong way, directly into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, the pair got out of the tanker and allegedly took a third vehicle, a white pickup truck, leading police on another chase.

At one point, the driver and passenger swapped places, continuing the pursuit until they stopped, carjacking a fourth vehicle. That’s when law enforcement lost sight of them, KABC reported.

