Caitlin Clark makes surprise cameo on ‘SNL’

Caitlin Clark: File photo: The Iowa women's basketball star made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the show's "Weekend Update" segment. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ahead of the WNBA draft on Monday, Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

>> Read more trending news

“University of Iowa announced that Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired. And replace with an apron,” Michael Che said on the “Weekend Update” on “SNL,” according to Variety. The crowd wasn’t fans of the jabs so Che responded.

“Whoa! Well, the WNBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the number one pick. Here to comment is Caitlin Clark.” Clark appeared at the desk smiling. Both she and Che waited for the clapping to slow down, according to Variety.

“I am a fan, Caitlin, by the way,” Che said.

“Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did,” Clark said, according to The Washington Post.

Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) stopped by Weekend Update! pic.twitter.com/SSmbUcIOJl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024

She also paid tribute to WNBA greats while on “SNL,” NBC News reported.

“Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore,” Clark said. “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside so I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Clark had announced at the end of February ahead of March Madness that she would be leaving the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball program and would be entering the WNBA draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Clark is expected to be the overall No. 1 pick of the WNBA draft, according to Deadline. The draft will take place on Monday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group