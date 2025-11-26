Butterball opens Turkey Talk Line for Thanksgiving

It’s once again time to talk turkey and Butterball is there to help new and experienced chefs carve their way through the cooking process.

The company’s Turkey Talk Line opened earlier this month but is in full press now, with the hotline open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

From Friday, until Dec. 19, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. On Dec. 20 and 21, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., before going back to its 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule, the company said on its contact us page.

On its final day of operation this year, Dec. 24, the hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To reach the hotline, you have four options: calling, texting, chatting or emailing.

For the traditional phone calls, dial 800-Butterball (800-288-8372)

To reach a turkey expert by text, dial 844-877-3456.

To chat with an expert, click here and click on the turkey icon.

To email, click here and scroll to the “Email Us” portion of the page and choose from the dropdown.

The company’s Talk-Line webpage has a list of topics that can give you how-to’s including how to stuff a turkey, how to brine the bird, and how to cook it. It even has recipes for the leftovers after the meal is done.

