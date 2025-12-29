British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed 2 others

The heavyweight boxer, who defeated Jake Paul earlier this month, was hurt after an automobile accident in Nigeria that killed two people.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, who defeated YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul earlier this month, was injured in an automobile crash in Nigeria that killed two people, authorities said Monday.

Joshua, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on the Ogun-Lagos state expressway, the BBC reported.

The boxer, a two-time unified heavyweight champion who also won a gold medal in the super heavyweight division for Great Britain in the 2012 Summer Olympics, has family roots in Sagamu, located in southwestern Nigeria.

Police confirmed to the BBC that Joshua had minor injuries but is “fine.” He was reportedly traveling as a passenger in a Lexus at the time of the collision.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have not released any other information.

“I can confirm an accident occurred and Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital,” Lanre Ogunlowo, Commissioner of Ogun State Police, said in a statement. “A vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities. Anthony Joshua was treated by first-responders at the scene.”

Eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo told the Nigerian newspaper, The Punch, that a Lexus and a Pajero were involved in the crash.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him,” Orojo said. “There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.”

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) defeated Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) in a sixth-round knockout on Dec. 19 in Miami.

Eddie Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, said he was attempting to contact his fighter.

“In the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images,” Hearn said. “We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

