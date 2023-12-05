Brian Laundrie told parents Gabby Petito was ‘gone’ three weeks before remains found

New allegations FILE PHOTO: A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on September 20, 2021 in North Port, Florida. New allegations have been made by Petito's parents against the parents of her fiance, Brian Laundrie. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

New details are coming to light in legal papers that may adjust the timeline surrounding Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

CNN reported that an amended civil complaint filed by Petito’s parents late last month alleges that Brian Laundrie told his parents that Petito was “gone.” The call was described as “frantic” and was made three weeks before Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming.

Petito and her fiance Laundrie were on a cross-country trip when she disappeared, NBC News reported. She was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11, 2021. Her remains were found on Sept. 19, 2021. A coroner determined she was strangled.

Laundrie had returned to his parents’ home in Florida on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s van, NBC News reported. Eventually, he disappeared into a nature reserve. A search took weeks, but his remains were eventually found. A medical examiner said Laundrie had committed suicide. Investigators said they had found writings near where he was found confessing that he was responsible for his fiancee’s death.

Petito’s family sued Laundrie’s family, alleging that his parents knew their son killed Petito.

In a recent court filing, Petito’s parents said that Laundrie called his parents on Aug. 29, 2021, saying that Petito was “gone” and that he needed a lawyer.

The filing says that Laundrie’s mother and father contacted an attorney the same day as the call with them, sending a retainer to the lawyer, Steven Bertolino, on Sept. 2, 2021. Bertolino then retained legal representation for Laundrie in Wyoming, the complaint said, according to CNN.

NBC News reported that the information about the call came from depositions of Laundrie’s parents that happened in October.

Bertolino told NBC that he will be filing the couple’s answers to the allegations “in the next few days.”

The lawsuit filed by Petito’s family alleges that the statements made by the Laundries and their attorney were “intentional or reckless” and caused the Petito family emotional distress, NBC News reported.

It also alleges that the Laundrie family did nothing while a nationwide search was conducted to find Petito, KUTV reported.

A trial is set for May 13, 2024, Court TV reported.

