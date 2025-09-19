Brad Everett Young, actor and celebrity photographer, killed in wrong-way crash

The celebrity photographer also had uncredited roles in several movies and television series.
Brad Everett Young: The celebrity photographer was killed in a wrong-way crash on Sept. 15. He was 46. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Brad Everett Young, a celebrity photographer who also had uncredited roles on the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Boy Meets World,” died in an automobile crash on Sept. 15, his publicist said. He was 46.

Young had been to a movie and was driving on the 134 Freeway in California late Sunday when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle going in the wrong direction, publicist Paul Christensen said.

Young died at the scene; the other driver was hospitalized and survived.

“Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said in a statement. “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”

Young was a fixture at Hollywood premieres, photographing celebrities on the red carpet and during galas and awards shows. His portfolio included projects for The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, People and Variety.

Stars he photographed included David Harbour, Seth Green and Gavin Casalegno.

Young also appeared in episodes of “Felicity,” “Charmed,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “The Practice.”

Young also had roles in several movies, including “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Jurassic Park III” (2001), “I Love You, Man” (2009), “The Artist” (2011) and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (2017).

Young was born July 24, 1979, in Danville, Virginia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Averett University in Danville.

