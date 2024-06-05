‘Boy Meets World’ actress Trina McGee reveals pregnancy at age 54

Trina McGee: The "Boy Meets World" actress announced she is pregnant with her fourth child. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actress Trina McGee, best known for playing Angela Moore on the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” announced that she is expecting her fourth child at the age of 54.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery.”

The post included music in the background from the Supremes’ No. 1 hit from 1964, “Baby Love,” and the actress wrote in her caption that she was going to “sign off social media for a bit.”

McGee appeared in 59 episodes of “Boy Meets World” from 1997 to 2000, according to IMDb.com. She played the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), who is 10 years her junior, People reported.

McGee already has three adult children -- Ramia, 31; Langston, 29; and Ezra, 25 -- according to Entertainment Tonight. She had two with ex-husband Courtland Davis and the third from a previous relationship, the website reported.

Her fourth child is her first with her current husband, actor Marcello Thedford, with whom she has been married for 16 years, according to USA Today. The couple met on the set of the movie “Daylight,” People reported.

McGee is pregnant after apparently reversing the effects of menopause, according to Entertainment Tonight. She told the entertainment news outlet that she worked on using natural remedies on the advice of “shamans” from Belize, where her husband has a “cultural background.”

“I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while,” McGee told the entertainment news outlet, adding that she considered in vitro fertilization (IVF) at one point but hesitated.

According to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2023, women are giving birth at older ages while birth rates have declined in most states in recent years. The decline can be explained in part by the increasing age of first-time mothers, CNN reported.

McGee called the idea of being pregnant in her 50s a “miracle, beautiful and triumphant,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was such a big deal ... and suddenly I realized it’s very inspiration for a lot of women who are over 40, who are looking to conceive,” McGee told “Good Morning America.” “When I was typing (my Instagram post), that’s what I was feeling, like there’s somebody out there that is dealing with this that might need a little help and inspiration.”

