Body of British TV doctor Michael Mosley found in Greece

Michael Mosley File photo. The body of the medical journalist was found in Greece.

ATHENS — Officials in Greece said that the body of British medical journalist Michael Mosley was found Sunday.

The mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, said that Mosley’s body was discovered on a beach in Agia Marina, The New York Times reported. Mosley reportedly disappeared during a trip last week on the island of Symi.

Papakalodoukas told The Associated Press that it had appeared that Mosley had fallen down a steep and rocky slope. His body was taken to the island of Rhodes for an autopsy.

When officers went to get his body, one of them fell on the slope, local media reported, according to the AP.

Mosley arrived at Symi last Tuesday for a trip that was supposed to be about a week long, the Times reported.

Mosley’s wife, Clare Bailey Mosley, released a statement following his death, according to the BBC.

“I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together,” she said. “Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

Mosley was known for his television and radio appearances. He also co-authored a book with journalist Mimi Spencer in 2013 called “The Fast Diet,” the AP reported.

He is survived by his wife and four children, according to the AP.

