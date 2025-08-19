Black Moon rising: Rare sight graces night sky

We’ve heard of Blue Moon, Blood Moon and there’s the “Bad Moon Rising,” but what is a Black Moon and why is this week the time to “not” see it?

A Black Moon is when there is a third new moon in a season of four new moons, according to Forbes. It happens because seasonal calendars do not necessarily match actual calendars, Space.com said.

It is also when there’s a second new moon in a calendar month. The next monthly Black Moon won’t happen again until Aug. 31, 2027.

The moon, like any new moon, will not be seen since it is roughly between the Earth and sun with the lit portion away from our planet, according to EarthSky.

But what it does mean is that while the moon won’t be lighting up the night sky, it will give the stars their time to shine, EarthSky said.

It will also allow stargazers to see the thinnest crescent on the evenings of Aug. 24 and 25.

The phenomenon will happen on Aug. 23, technically at 2:06 a.m. EDT, according to Space.com.

The last time there was a seasonal Black Moon was May 19, 2023. The next is Aug. 20, 2028.

