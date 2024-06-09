Betty Anne Rees, ‘The Unholy Rollers,’ ‘Sugar Hill’ actress, dead at 81

Betty Anne Rees: The actress, left, shown slapping Marki Bey during a scene from the 1974 movie "Sugar Hill," died June 3. She was 81. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Actress Betty Anne Rees, who portrayed tough women in the 1970s B-movies “The Unholy Rollers” and “Sugar Hill.” died June 3. She was 81.

Rees died at her home in Hemet, California, her niece, Kathleen Loucks told The Hollywood Reporter. Reese had suffered a series of falls and also was suffering from multiple sclerosis, according to the entertainment news website.

In the 1972 film, “The Unholy Rollers,” Rees played Mickey Martinez, a tough member of the Los Angeles Avengers roller derby team, according to IMDb.com. She clashes with popular new player Karen Walker (Claudia Jennings), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was hurriedly produced to capitalize on the buzz generated by “Kansas City Bomber,” a roller derby-themed movie released earlier in 1972 that starred Raquel Welch, the entertainment news website reported.

Two years later in “Sugar Hill,” Rees played the role of Celeste, the girlfriend of a racist mobster, according to IMDb.com. She gets into a memorable bar fight in a bar with Diana “Sugar” Hill (Marki Bey), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to IMDb.com, Rees made appearances in several television series, including “My Three Sons,” “Adam-12,” “Medical Center,” “Mannix,” “Mod Squad,” “The F.B.I.,” “Police Woman,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Lou Grant,” “Barnaby Jones” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Elizabeth Anne Rees was born on April 14, 1943, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1961 and attended the University of Miami (Ohio) before studying acting at the Pasadena Playhouse.

She appeared on daytime soap operas including “General Hospital” and “The Doctors.”

Rees never married. In addition to her niece, Rees is survived by her sister, Barbara; her nephew, Brian; and her cats, Honey Bear and Lovey,

