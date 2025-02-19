Better Business Bureau warns of $1,400 stimulus payment text scam

FILE PHOTO: The BBB said that texts that appear to have been sent by the IRS are a scam.

People are getting text messages telling them that they’re eligible for a stimulus check but sadly, according to the Better Business Bureau, it is a scam.

The BBB said the $1,400 payment is real but the IRS announced that the payments would be made automatically to those who didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. About one million taxpayers would get the payment that was expected to be paid out by the end of January, the IRS said.

The text however instructs the receiver to share personal information to have the payment deposited or to receive a check within one or two business days.

The text, according to the BBB, is a phishing scam that mimics the IRS. The IRS does not text, email or reach out on social media and would not ask for sensitive information in this fashion.

How can you make sure you don’t fall victim to this and other phishing scams?

The BBB said:

Verify communications. The IRS sends notices through the mail only

Don't click links on unsolicited messages. Go to the IRS website directly

Be cautious of urgency. Take time to confirm the message with independent research.

of urgency. Take time to confirm the message with independent research. Report the scam to the IRS and the BBB.





