Bank of America fined for junk fees, opening accounts without authorization, CFPB says

$250 million FILE PHOTO: Bank of America to pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval. (J. Michael Jones/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Regulators on Tuesday ordered Bank of America to pay more than $250 million for doubling up on customer fees, withholding reward bonuses for credit card customers and opening accounts without authorization, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust. The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system.”

Regulators said Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after declining a transaction due to a lack of funds. Investigators determined that the bank allowed the fees to be charged repeatedly for the same transaction.

“Over a period of multiple years, Bank of America generated substantial additional revenue by illegally charging multiple $35 fees,” officials with CFPB said.

