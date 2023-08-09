Austin Majors, former child star on ‘NYPD Blue,’ cause of death revealed

Austin Majors cause of death revealed FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 7: (L-R): Actors Charlotte Ross, Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, Dennis Franz, Austin Majors, Jacqueline Obradors and Bill Brochtrup pose next to a cake at a party to celebrate the 200th episode of the television drama "NYPD Blue" on September 7, 2002 at the 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former child star Austin Majors died as a result of a fentanyl overdose the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday.

The cause of death is attributed to fentanyl toxicity, the report said, and the manner of death is listed as accidental, according to TMZ.

Majors died in February while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 27.

Majors’ played Theo Sipowicz on ABC’s “NYPD Blue.”

In addition to “NYPD Blue,” Majors had worked on other shows like “Providence,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “ER,” “Hercules,” “Threshold,” “According to Jim,” ‘NCIS,’ “American Dad!,” “Desperate Housewives” and others, according to IMDb.



