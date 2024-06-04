AT&T reports nationwide outages

Outage: AT&T is reporting outage issues between its customers and other carriers. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Customers with AT&T were having issues connecting their calls with other carriers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company told CNN and ABC News in a statement that calls between AT&T customers have not been impacted.

FCC investigating outage

Update 7:02 p.m. EDT June 4: The Federal Communications Commission wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was “aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating.”

This is the second time in three months that AT&T has expereinced an outage.

AT&T blamed a software update for the disruption of services for thousands of customers on Feb. 22.

We’re aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating. — The FCC (@FCC) June 4, 2024

Original report: “The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” a company spokesperson told the news outlets. AT&T also posted a similar message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation. >Annie — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) June 4, 2024

It was unclear how many customers were impacted by the outages.

According to DownDetector.com, customers began reporting outages shortly before 1 p.m. EDT, with calls spiking after that.

The site reported that Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have reported the most outages.

According to CNN, AT&T said that 911 calls are still going through at most locations. Some exceptions included Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Both areas issued alerts that outages were impacting 911 calls.

“Nationwide 9-1-1 Services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected,” AT&T said in a statement at 5:20 p.m. EDT, according to ABC News.

