‘An amazing adventure’: Henry Winkler evacuated in Dublin hotel fire

Henry Winkler FILE PHOTO: Henry Winkler attends the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer) (Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

DUBLIN — Henry Winkler’s visit to Dublin got off to a rough start after a fire alarm went off at the hotel where he was staying, forcing everyone to evacuate the building.

The alarm went off around 10:30 a.m. local time, and a witness told RTE that smoke was coming from an upper window of the Shelbourne Hotel.

One of those staying at the hotel and was forced to leave his room was none other than The Fonz.

He told the local news outlet that his plane had been delayed three-and-a-half hours the night before and that the fire alarm woke him up.

At first, he didn’t realize it was a fire alarm buzzing.

“I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest. And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing, so I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice ‘Yes, we’re all evacuating. You must evacuate right now’ and I left,” he told RTE.

The fire was under control within an hour, People reported.

Winkler took to social media to thank the firefighters who put out the flames, writing, “Thank you Dublin’s fire department ... our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!!”

Thank you Dublin ‘s fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!! pic.twitter.com/kyByb5VSoM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 12, 2024

Hotel management said it was a small electrical fire in the hotel that dates back to 1824. No one was hurt, TMZ reported.

Talking to a gaggle of reporters after the evacuation, Winkler called the situation “an amazing adventure right here in Dublin. I cannot wait to see the rest of Dublin.”

Winkler was in Dublin to promote his new book, BBC News reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Through the years UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 26: HAPPY DAYS - "Reluctantly Aggressive" - Season One - 11/26/73 Ron Howard, Anson Williams, Donny Most, Henry Winkler (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)

©2024 Cox Media Group