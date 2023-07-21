Amazon’s palm-scanning payment device coming to more than 500 Whole Food stores

Palm scanners coming to Whole Foods Amazon has announced that it will put its palm-scanning payment technology to more than 500 Whole Food locations more across the US. (Courtesy of Amazon.com)

Amazon has announced that it will put its palm-scanning payment technology into more than 500 Whole Food locations across the U.S.

The technology — called Amazon One — allows you to link your Amazon account and payment information to your palm print.

Once you link your palm print to your account, you can hover your palm over an Amazon One scanner at a checkout station and your purchase will be charged to the payment method that’s tied to your Amazon account.

The technology is already being used in some restaurants and retailers, as well as several sports stadiums and casinos.

The technology has faced some issues. Some have complained that the information is stored in the cloud and could be less secure, according to The Verge. Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater stopped using the technology after advocates and artists expressed concerns about data collection and surveillance, The Verge reported.

The company first introduced the technology in its Amazon Go cashier-less stores. According to Amazon, the technology should be in more than 500 Whole Foods locations within the next few months.