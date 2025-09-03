Amazon does away with free shipping sharing for those living outside of household

FILE PHOTO: Amazon is changing how and with whom you can share your Prime benefits.

Amazon is going the way of Netflix subscriptions. Starting next month, you need to live in the same household to take advantage of someone’s free shipping.

The online retailer had allowed Prime members to share the free shipping benefits with people who don’t have the same primary address, The Associated Press reported.

But starting on Oct. 1, the company is urging people to get their own Prime subscription to continue getting free shipping.

There is a special rate to sign up - $14.99 for a year, which will turn into $14.99 a month or $139 a year. The offer begins on Sept. 5 and will be available until Dec. 31.

Amazon stopped allowing members to add invitees to the Prime Invitee program back in 2015, but allowed people who had signed up before to continue using the benefits, The Verge reported. Amazon then started the Amazon Household program that same year.

The program is being replaced with Amazon Family. The new program will allow accountholders to share their perks with only one other adult in the household, up to four teens (if they were added before April 7) and four children. The adult can be a spouse, family member or roommate, the company said.

To be part of the Amazon Family account, the members must:

Have the same primary residential address.

Share payment methods for household verification.

Have a Buy Now US billing address for Prime Video sharing.

Link accounts in Amazon Family.

Keep in mind, if you have Prime Video Ad Free, each person must have a subscription as they cannot be shared in Amazon Family, the company said.

Click here to see all of the services that can be shared.

There are several Prime accounts that are not eligible to be shared, including free trial members, student and young adult Prime members, and Prime Video-only accounts.

