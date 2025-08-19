Amanda Knox, Monica Lewinsky team up for new Hulu series that examines Knox’s case

Monica Lewinsky (L) and Amanda Knox (R) are co-executive producers for the Hulu series "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."

Unlikely friends have become partners for a new Hulu series examining the events of one of their stories that made national headlines.

Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky are executive producers of the limited series “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” CNN reported.

Knox made international headlines after she and her then-boyfriend were accused of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in their apartment in Perugia, Italy, when Knox was an exchange student.

Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were convicted and served almost four years in prison before their convictions were overturned, CNN reported.

Her story was dramatized for the Hulu series, with Grace Van Patten starring as Knox.

Knox met Lewinsky before the former gave her first public talk to an audience in 2017. She asked the event’s organizers to meet Lewinsky privately before the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They talked about how to survive being the focal point of a nationwide or worldwide scandal.

Lewinsky was in a sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton almost a decade before Knox’s case. Lewinsky was a White House intern when the sordid details of the affair with Clinton became front-page news. Eventually, she gained control of the narrative and her name, becoming a writer, producer, podcaster and activist, CNN reported.

“She had a lot of advice about reclaiming your voice and your narrative,” Knox told THR. “That ended up being a turning point for me.”

Their shared connection during the discussion and an interview by Knox in The New York Times became the basis of their friendship and now a co-producing partnership of the eight-episode series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“But you don’t often see people reclaiming a narrative in public. There wasn’t a road map for us. Our situations were different, but with all the betrayal I experienced, I’ve felt lucky that I still trust people; I’m still optimistic about the world and people — maybe that’s naive of me, but it helps me to keep going," Lewinsky said.

“We were both interrogated. We’ve both been, you know, viciously turned into characters of ourselves in the media,” Knox told “Good Morning America.” “And I think that the thing that we actually were both most interested in was making sure that this show had a wider lens.”

The project has other heavy hitters behind the scenes.

“This is Us” executive producer K.J. Steinberg is the creator and showrunner.

“She had this innate sense of what this story was,” says Lewinsky. “She blew everyone else out of the water. With respect to everyone else!” Lewinsky told THR.

Warren Littlefield, who produced “Fargo” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also signed on.

“It wasn’t something they just slapped their names on,” Littlefield told the publication. “I was blown away by their sincerity and determination. They had a story to tell and they were committed to it. And for three years they rolled up their sleeves and did it.”

Knox said the show is partially taking back control of her life.

“I’ve spent years feeling like I was silenced. It’s a relief to finally be heard,” she told THR.

The series also gave Knox a different opportunity, not just to be heard.

“It felt like I was allowed to grieve for the first time, because it was outside of myself, and I got to watch myself and these people portray this journey, and it was as if I was there … and I was grieving in a big way for the first time in ways that I wasn’t able to,” Knox told “Good Morning America.”

Lewinsky has producing experience before this series, serving as a producer on “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which focused on the Clinton scandal.

She knows of the challenges Knox had in making a story of her life.

“Wearing both hats is challenging. But coming into ”Impeachment," I knew no one wanted a hagiography. Everyone wanted a compelling story that revealed the things people thought they knew — until they saw something different. And Amanda got that, too," she said.

