Alon Aboutboul, ‘Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Rambo III’ actor, dead at 60

Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul, who appeared in “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Rambo III” and “London Has Fallen,” died on Tuesday. He was 60.

Aboutabol collapsed and died on Habonim Beach in Tel Aviv. A representative confirmed Aboutaboul’s death; a cause has not been confirmed.

The actor received CPR from lifeguards but could not be revived.

Aboutboul played Russian nuclear physicist Dr. Leonid Pavel in the 2012 Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises.” In the 1988 film Rambo III, the actor had the role of Nissem. He had the role of Aamir Barkawi, an arms dealer-turned-terrorist, in 2016’s “London Has Fallen."

More recently, he was known for his role as Avi Drexler on the television series “Snowfall," appearing in 25 episodes between 2017 and 2022.

Aboutboul was born in Kiryat Ata, Israel, on May 28, 1965. His parents were of Algerian and Egyptian descent.

He appeared in more than 100 films and television shows. His breakout role came in “Two Fingers from Sidon,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1986.

Aboutboul was also involved in politics, running for Knesset on the Labor Party slate in 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Shir Bilia, and their four children.

