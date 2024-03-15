Alec Baldwin files motion to dismiss charges against him in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. )

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin’s lawyers on Thursday filed court documents in an attempt to get the charges against him dismissed.

Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter related to the deadly shooting on the “Rust” movie set, according to The New York Times.

In January, an indictment was filed against Baldwin, The Associated Press reported. He pleaded not guilty.

The filing on Thursday was about 52 pages, according to the Times. His legal team in the court documents filed Thursday said prosecutors had been “unfairly stacking the deck” against their client during proceedings with the grand jury, the AP reported.

“The grand jury did not receive the favorable or exculpatory testimony and documents that the state had an obligation to present,” said the court motion signed by defense attorney Luke Nikas, according to the AP. “Nor was the grand jury told it had a right to review and the obligation to request this information.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the shooting in 2021, Reuters reported. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Baldwin’s trial is set to start in New Mexico on July 10, Reuters reported.

On March 6, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was found guilty Hutchins’s death, on the film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, Variety reported. The jury in Santa Fe deliberated for 2 1/2 hours.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted of an additional charge of tampering with evidence. She faces up to 18 months in prison for her role in the death of Hutchins, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer on the “Rust” film.

