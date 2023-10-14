Actor Michael Caine retires: ‘You don’t have leading men at 90′

Michael Caine: The 90-year-old actor said in a radio interview that he is retiring. (Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine, the British actor whose film career has spanned eight decades, officially announced his retirement on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

The 90-year-old actor made the announcement on BBC Radio 4′s Today show.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” Caine said.

Caine won two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1987 and “Cider House Rules” in 2000, according to Variety.

Michael Caine: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now." https://t.co/5EupV2QzRc — Variety (@Variety) October 14, 2023

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Caine rose to prominence during the 1960s in films like “Zulu” and “The Italian Job,” Variety reported. He has played Alfred Pennyworth in “Batman” films directed by Christopher Nolan, and has appeared in comedies like “Alfie” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

In September, Caine appeared on the red carpet at the London premiere of his latest film, “The Great Escaper,” People reported. The film is based on the true story of a World War II veteran who escapes from a care home to attend D-Day anniversary celebrations in France, according to Reuters.

Glenda Jackson, who starred in the film with Caine, died in June. The film was released for general viewing in early October.

During his radio interview, Caine reflected on his career successes and what parts he would likely be offered if he continued acting, Variety reported.

“The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, ‘Well, I might as well leave with all this -- I’ve got wonderful reviews,’” Caine said. “What have I got to do to beat this?

“You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls.”

©2023 Cox Media Group